DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say a woman who was found in the street suffering from a stab wound has died.



The woman was found Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. on Junction near Brandon, not far from Vernor and Livernois in Detroit.



Police say she was between 35 and 40 years old.



She had been stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital.



Police have not said if anyone is in custody.