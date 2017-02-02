Woman locks thief inside her own truck, man now facing charges

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Nicole Dalian says it happened so fast. In the moment she took to put her cart away at the Walgreens at Moross and Mack Avenue, a man made his move.



“When I turned around he was sitting in the driver’s seat,” said Dalian.



She immediately hit the lock button. The man in her truck panicked and couldn’t unlock the door.



“I am like get out of my truck. He is like, I can’t. I am thinking, Oh yeah that is right. I locked you in,” said Dalian.



She then called for help.

A man in the parking lot with a gun ran to help her. He stood outside her truck with his gun until police arrived. The would-be thief couldn’t go anywhere.



“He was wonderful, stood there and watched the man the entire time, so I could go in and call the police,” said Dalian.



Detroit Police soon arrived and arrested the man.



They say he has a history of breaking into cars and stealing things. He is expected to be charged with attempted larceny from a vehicle or larceny from a vehicle.