DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are on the scene of a shooting on the city's west side.

7 Action News is being told a woman was shot in the face and the stomach. The 36-year-old is listed in serious condition.

The scene is in the 18000 block of Oakfield. That's near Outer Drive and the Southfield Freeway.

