WSU & AANM to host 3 events aimed at healin racial tensions

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Wayne State University and the Arab American National Museum (AANM) are collaborating with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and more than 130 organizations on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a National Day of Racial Healing.

Wayne State and the AANM will host three events on WSU's main campus in an effort to heal the wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias and build an equitable and just society where all children can thrive. Also partnering with WSU and AANM is The Campaign to Take on Hate, a national grassroots movement that promotes positive images of Arab and Muslim Americans, and engages non-Muslims and non-Arabs to help build a community and society that seeks to eradicate and eliminate all forms of hate, bias and discrimination.

The day's events are organized by Wayne State's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement, and Wayne Law's Detroit Equity Action Lab. The events are:

Meet and Greet: Come meet other leaders from across campus and the community who work to build inclusive communities." Held at WSU's Student Center Building, Hilberry AB, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Self-care, resilience, and building networks of support: Held at the Student Center, Hilberry AB, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Advancing racial healing - Wayne State community dialogue: Held in the David Adamany Undergraduate Library's community room from 5 to 7 p.m.