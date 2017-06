HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - After four days, the boil water advisory has been lifted in Hamburg Township after a water main break on Wednesday morning.

It was originally supposed to be in place for 72 hours but was extended because the pressure was lost in the system due to the break.

According to the Livingston County Water Authority, the break has been repaired and a bacteriological survey showed the water is safe to drink.