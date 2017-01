BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Howell Public Schools issued an alert about a reported stranger danger incident near a school bus stop in Genoa Township.



The district says five students who attend Three Fires Elementary were approached Thursday afternoon by two men in a van.



At the time, the students were walking home from their bus stop in the Brighton Village Community near Grand River and South Hacker Road.



The men offered the students a ride, but the children ran toward an adult who was walking in the area.



The men then left the area.



They were inside a red and gold minivan.



The school district says it has asked a Sheriff's Deputy from the Livingston County Sheriff's Department to patrol the area during bus pickup and drop-off times Friday.



If you have any information about the incident, call the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at 517-546-2440.