6 men charged with selling stolen cellphones in investigation that led to raid of wrong store

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - We have new information about a series of 13 raids that we showed you back in October.

Six men are now charged with selling stolen cellphones out of several stores in Sterling Heights, Oak Park and Detroit.

The strip mall at 15 ½ and Van Dyke had more than one cellphone store.

The Metro PCS was raided back in October, but they did nothing wrong. They’re still open for business.

The other was busted and is now closed. All that’s left of the busted store is the sign they left behind: My Wireless Wholesale.



The Macomb County Sheriff says it and the other stores were fronts for money laundering and the buying and selling of stolen cell phones.



The 6 guys are now facing charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and conspiracy.



They live in Sterling Heights, Shelby and Macomb Townships.



The investigation included raids at two of their homes seeking physical evidence. One of those was at a home in Sterling Heights.

The owner tells 7 Action News, they did nothing wrong. They got their supplies from iPhone and sold them for a profit - like any other store.

He declined to go on camera and said call his attorney. He has not called us back.



Video from Chopper 7 in October showed officers going into the Metro PCS store, but the owners says that is a case of mistaken identity, by cops on the case and on the news.

But he says it’s okay now. Again, that Metro PCS is not part of the criminal case. They are still open.

The guys charged face up to 10 years in prison.