Biker pepper-sprayed in road rage incident in Sterling Heights parking lot

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - It started with road rage, or should we say parking lot rage. It ended with a bicyclist pepper-sprayed and a driver under arrest.



Sterling Heights police were called the parking lot in front of the Paul Mitchell Beauty School on Van Dyke near Eighteen Mile. A bicyclist said a driver going the wrong way in the parking lot almost hit him.



“After they exchanged words the individual got off the bicycle and the other got out of the car and continued their conversation,” said Lt. James Belmonte of the Sterling Heights Police Department.



The argument escalated. Police say the driver sprayed pepper spray in the bicyclist’s face, then drove away.



Police later arrested and released the driver. The prosecutor will decide whether he should face assault charges.