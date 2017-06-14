City of Fraser could cut police after voters fail to pass millage

Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 69°
Fraser votes down tax increase millage for public safety
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The city of Fraser has 36 police officers on the force, but 8 may soon lose their jobs.
Reportedly among them is a father expecting twins, and another who’s child has cancer.
A nearly $15 million budget that would have called for a tax increase to fund a host of city programs as well as continue to fund the public safety department was recently voted down.
Meaning residents won’t have to pay a $300-plus a year property tax increase, but they could lose vital public safety coverage.