City of Fraser could cut police after voters fail to pass millage

Jonathan Carlson
4:46 PM, Jun 14, 2017
5:47 PM, Jun 14, 2017

Fraser votes down tax increase millage for public safety

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The city of Fraser has 36 police officers on the force, but 8 may soon lose their jobs.

Reportedly among them is a father expecting twins, and another who’s child has cancer.

A nearly $15 million budget that would have called for a tax increase to fund a host of city programs as well as continue to fund the public safety department was recently voted down.

Meaning residents won’t have to pay a $300-plus a year property tax increase, but they could lose vital public safety coverage.

