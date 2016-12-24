Clinton Township police search for suspect in at least two 7-11 robberies

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Investigators believe the same suspect has targeted at least two 7-11 stores on the same road in Clinton Township during the last week.

Surveillance video shows the thief walking into a store near 15 Mile Road and Little Mack early Friday morning.

He checks the store for anyone else and then heads to the counter.

The suspect then points a gun at the 60-year-old clerk, demanding money, and threatening to shoot her.

The clerk's sister Lisa Vanduker tells 7 Action News, "They should have two people on a shift inside the store, especially at night."

The clerk was alone when the robber forced her to open two registers, before taking off.

The owner says his other store on 15 Mile Road and Kelly was robbed on December 15th, and the suspect matches the criminal during that armed robbery.

Vanduker says, "Please don't go around doing this to people. You're hurting people, and there's no reason for it."

She went on to say, "Get a job."

If you recognized the suspect, call Clinton Township Police.