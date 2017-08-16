Four charged in metro Detroit opioid drug and human trafficking ring

(WXYZ) - The Attorney General's office has charged four people in connection with an opioid drug and human trafficking operation that has been linked to Warren, Madison Heights and Southfield.

The case is being brought by the newly formed opioid trafficking unit, the human trafficking unit, and the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crimes task force. It has been ongoing since September 2016.

Melvin Niblett, Corey Cooper, Maurice Rushton and Jasmin McGinnis are accused of selling drugs through the illicit sale of sexual services.

Niblett is accused of being the ringleader. He and the four other named defendants have been charged with 24 felonies.

Niblett has been charged with:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or a $100,000 fine or both.

One count of Conspiracy to Deliver 1,000 or more Grams of Cocaine, Heroin, or other Narcotic, a felony punishable by imprisonment of life or any term of years or a $1,000,000 fine or both.

One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver less than 50 Grams of Cocaine, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $25,000 or both.

One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver less than 50 Grams of Heroin, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $25,000 or both.

Two counts of Forced Labor Services involving commercial sex, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 15 years.

One count of Forced Labor or Services Forced Labor or Services involving commercial sex, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 15 years.

Three counts of Prostitution/Accepted Earnings, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years.

Cooper has been charged with:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $100,000 or both.

One count of Conspiracy to Deliver 1,000 or more Grams of Cocaine, Heroin, or other Narcotic, a felony punishable by imprisonment of life or any term of years or $1,000,000 or both.

Rushton has been charged with:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $100,000 or both.

One count of Human Trafficking - Financially Benefit From – involving commercial sex, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 15 years.

Three counts of Prostitution/Transporting Person, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years.

McGinnis has been charged with:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $100,000 or both.

One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver less than 50 Grams of Cocaine, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $25,000 or both.

One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver less than 50 Grams of Heroin, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years or $25,000 or both.

One count of Human Trafficking – Providing for forced labor – involving commercial sex, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 15 years.

Three counts of Prostitution/Accepted Earnings, a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 20 years.

Niblett, Cooper and McGinis are in custody and due in court on August 21.

Rushton is awaiting extradition from Ohio to face the charges.