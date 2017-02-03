Illegal marijuana grow operation busted in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sterling Heights police shut down an illegal marijuana grow operation in a residential area of the city.

The department's Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) executed a search warrant at the home on the 2000 block of Deveere Drive Wednesday night.

Police arrested one person. Two others could also potentially face charges.

Police seized several pounds of marijuana, marijuana plants and other illegal drugs discovered in the home.

They also confiscated cash and two vehicles.

"Our department has a zero tolerance policy for residential grow operations that are not in compliance with the Michigan Marijuana Act," says Sterling Heights Police Chief John Berg.

"Every complaint of an illegal grow operation will be aggressively investigated with the objective of eliminating these blights from our neighborhoods," he says.

The chief says this is the 38th illegal grow operation to be shut down in the city in the past two-and-a-half years.