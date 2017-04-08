Local Syrian-American businessman reacts to U.S. airstrike in Syria

WARREN, Mich (WXYZ) - For the last 6 years Syrian-American business owner Ishmael Basha has tried to ignore the attack in Syria.

On Thursday night, Basha returned home from a business trip and says he received hundreds of messages and voicemails telling him that President Trump's administration fired missiles at an air base in Syria in response to the chemical weapons attack.

Basha says it's been a long time coming.

"We have failed Syria, we have failed the Middle East, we have failed democracy, we have failed the humanity by sticking our heads in the sand and assuming that these monsters don't exist. They do exist, America is the only power that is capable of dealing swiftly with those thugs," Basha says.

He hopes local politicians will back the president when it comes to handling the Syrian crisis.

"I hope they will encourage him to do more to stop this. The refugees that I know that came to the United States they don't want to be refugees, they want to go back to their farms, to their homes, to their schools, to where they came from and this can only happen if the Syrian crisis stops and if Assad is kicked out of power," he says.