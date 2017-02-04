Macomb County officials to monitor sewage system during Super Bowl

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Super Bowl on Sunday night could bring a super flush that would be a disaster in Macomb County.

As we first reported on Thursday, a picture of raw sewage floating in Lake St. Clair was posted on the Facebook page Save Lake St. Clair and it made people aware of what can happen again on Sunday.

Thirteen million gallons of raw sewage were discharged from the Fraser sinkhole site in December and flowed out from the Clinton River to the lake.

On Sunday night, two staffers will be watching the big game and watching meters inside a control room that controls billions of gallons of sewage throughout Macomb County.

The Fraser sinkhole had obstructed or completely shut off flow through the 11 foot wide interceptor 60 feet under ground.

Sewage flow can be controlled by turning on and off certain pumps in the system. This can run on autopilot, but also have a human override. Two staffers will be on duty Sunday night.

People in 11 communities around Fraser have been urged to curtail the use of water and sewage - including during halftime of the game when many people take a bathroom break.

The water restrictions are in place for another month, until a bypass can be built around the interceptor.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is also very concerned about a big snow or rain event which can cause a deluge of sewage flow. Storm sewers and sanitary sewers are combined in the area that needs to be bypassed.