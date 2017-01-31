Man shot by Roseville homeowner died from a single gunshot wound to the back

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jeff Gray, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the back. Now the Macomb County Prosecutor is deciding if the 29-year-old Roseville homeowner who shot him will face any charges.

Gray's friends and family say he may have even known the man who killed him because Gray once lived four houses away from where he was shot.

Gray was fatally shot Sunday night in the driveway of a detached garage where one of the homeowners, a woman, had called 911 to report a break-in at their garage that was in progress.

At some point, the woman's husband went outside with his handgun and then shot and killed Gray who appears to have been standing in the driveway of the detached garage that faces the side street of the couple's corner house.

7 Action News talked to Gray's sister, Julie Gray-Ringuette, who says her brother was in the area that night because he went to get his W-2 form that was mailed to the halfway house where he once lived and then he may have stopped because had car trouble.

The 29-year-old homeowner was arrested after the deadly shooting and he was declining to talk to police after consulting with his attorney.

The homeowner's handgun is the only weapon Roseville police have said they recovered.

A decision on possible charges in the case is expected Wednesday.