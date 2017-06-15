Metro Detroit teen says road rage incident led to baseball bat beating

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - Andrew Carbary still has the bruises on his face. The 17-year-old tells us he has a broken nose, and concussion, and he's grateful for that.

He took some photos after he claims he was beat with a wooden baseball bat several times during a road rage incident Sunday night.

Carbary says, "It was tramautic. I was bleeding all over."

He says the driver, who he believes is no older than 20, had been swerving in between cars, before cutting him off, leading to a heated back and forth on Gratiot in Roseville.

We're told that driver followed him for at least 5 miles, before he made it to his friends house on Diesel in St. Clair Shores.

That's when they both got of their cars, and claims he was viciously attacked.

The 17-year-old says he was hit several times in the head with the bat, before getting in his car and driving home.

Carbary say the guy was driving a gray car, possibly a Chevy Impala, with a Yamaha sticker on the back windshield and a spare tire on the front passenger side.

If you know anything, call St. Clair Shores Police immediately.