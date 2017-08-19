Metro Detroit woman to sell home after three dogs die from being poisoned

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman in Clinton Township said three of her four dogs died on Tuesday as a result of being poisoned with antifreeze.

Michele Wilson noticed one of her dogs staggering on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m., and he died shortly after. She then noticed two of her other dogs were sick, and took all of them to the vet. The two dogs had to be put down.

The vet was able to save one of her dogs.

She said her son would be starting a GoFundMe in order to reward any person who has information about who poisoned the dogs.

Wilson said she will be putting her house up for sale.

"I bought this house for my dogs," she said. "I wanted them to run and play. I can't let my dog out in the yard by herself because she could be poisoned again. I'm going to sell my house and move because I'm afraid to leave my dog outside."

She said she doesn't feel safe in her own backyard.

"My dog is more important to me than my house," Wilson said. "My friends are gone and I would live in a shack if that meant I knew my animals were safe."

Police are currently investigating. Tips can be directed to 586-493-7800.