Neighbors in Warren charged in heroin overdose death of 16-year-old girl

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - “The heroin epidemic is real, and it appears to focus most sharply on young people,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Thursday when his office announced criminal charges against two people for the heroin overdose death of a teenager who lived near them.

Prosecutors say Sirena Lawson, 16, died earlier this month after allegedly snorting a deadly dose of heroin with her boyfriend and 40-year-old neighbor, Leslie Metcalfe.

Metcalfe and Donald McCoy, 45, have each been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death.

We're told the tragedy began to unfold when 16-year-old Sirena contacted Metcalfe to ask if she could help her buy some heroin.

Metcalfe then reportedly asked McCoy to go to Detroit to buy the drug that would end up taking Sirena's life.

Prosecutors say Metcalfe snorted the drug with Sirena and Sirena's boyfriend, 20, and they all passed out in Metcalfe's home in Warren.

Metcalfe later discovered Sirena was not breathing and the teen's body was cold to the touch.

Metcalfe and McCoy are expected to be arraigned Friday in Warren.