FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Progress is being made at the sight of that massive sinkhole in Fraser.

Crews are hard at work yet again.

The original home affected by the sinkhole is still standing, but who know for how much longer."

After six days, there are promising signs of hope involving the sinkhole and repairs to a sewer pipe at 15 Mile between Hayes and Utica.

Fraser Mayor Joseph Nichols says they've managed to avoid any more sewage being pumped into the Clinton River and a new traffic plan will help alleviate headaches.

Citizens in the community are also being asked to flush toilets one less time per day, in order to reduce strain on a temporary fix.

Since yesterday, some neighbors have made good use of a special walkway to get their belongings.

Unfortunately, this entire project is likely to span months and cost about $100 million - not to mention the loss of 3 homes, which could fall anytime.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Elect Candice Miller was briefed on scene as her administration takes over.

As for the business most greatly affected, Green Lantern Pizzeria reminds folks they are staying open through all this and continuing to serve the community.