FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Residents forced out of their homes by the collapsed sewer line and sinkhole in Fraser aren't sure when they will be allowed back in their homes.

"This just turns your life upside down," said Lisa Gattler, who lives on Eberline Street.

Gattler is one of 22 homeowners on the street, which features a cul-de-sac. The only entrance to the street is off 15 Mile Road, which is inaccessible because of the sinkhole.

A temporary walkway was installed for residents to gain access to their homes by foot from the parking lot of the nearby activity center run by the city of Fraser.

Gas and water have been cut off to these homes and residents are not allowed to spend the night.

Another resident, Mike Racine, was back at his home this afternoon to gather up more of his belongings.

"We just moved here October 25, so we've been here a couple months and this wonderful event happens," he told 7 Action News.

Racine and the others have all had find someplace else to live temporarily.

"I'm staying with some good friends from our church," said Racine. "I'm waiting for the insurance company, because I don't want to overstay my welcome.

Officials in Fraser have also promised to assist homeowners who have been displaced because of the sinkhole.

The goal is to get residents back in their homes as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Three homes are in danger of being swallowed by the sinkhole.

"I believe the three houses on the end probably never will have people live in them again," Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said Wednesday.

He based his comment on meetings he has attended, as well as photographs and schematics he has viewed.