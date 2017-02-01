Residents still left with questions as officials update Fraser sinkhole situation

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - People affected by the sinkhole emergency in Fraser packed a special city council meeting hoping for answers nearly 6 weeks after it all began.

But in some cases they left with more questions.

Fraser's mayor says going forward he's calling it the 15 Mile Interceptor drain collapse, because he doesn't want the stigma attached to his city and neighboring Clinton Township.

But the problem isn't going away anytime soon.

Council chambers were packed with residents as local and county officials provided an update on where work stands.

They were told appraisals are in progress to compensate homeowners of the three homes condemned as a result of the sinkhole.

Work on the long-term bypass -- the immediate focus -- has been delayed because necessary pipe is not readily available.

The 19 residents who live on Eberlein Drive were able to return to their homes January 8th. But it's a new normal for them. Their lives are still disrupted and will be for months to come.

Linda Anstess is also very worried about her home's value--even after the fix.

"I feel my home's worth nothing because I don't think I could put it on the market tomorrow and anyone would come and pay anything for that house, maybe they would offer $10,000 or $20,000, but nowhere near what the actual value of the home is and that is my biggest fear," she says.

City officials assured homeowners on Eberlein that tax assessments on their property would be reduced.

As for cost of repairs -- a figure upwards of $100 million - perhaps as much of $140 million is still the estimate.

That's to fix the sinkhole itself and the entire stretch of area around it.

The 11 communities impacted could start seeing an increase on their sewer bills by July.