Roseville homeowner under arrest after killing stranger in his driveway

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 29-year-old homeowner in Roseville remains behind bars after shooting and killing a stranger in his driveway Sunday night.

At last check, the homeowner was declining to make a statement to police at the direction of his attorney.

Roseville Police say a woman called 911 around 9:50 p.m. to report a breaking and entering in progress at their garage which is detached and sits behind the couple's home on Chippendale.

The woman's husband went outside with his handgun to investigate the noises they heard, and in the driveway he encountered a man believed to be a stranger to them.

The couple's two vehicles were parked in the driveway at the time.

The homeowner shot and killed the man who appeared to have been standing close to the closed overhead garage door.

The homeowner reportedly told his wife that the man he shot claimed to have had a weapon.

The only weapon police are saying they recovered from the scene is the homeowner's handgun.

Police say the homeowner has not disclosed where he, himself, was standing when he fired the shot. So, it's not known if the homeowner fired from his backyard which is separated by a chain link fence from the driveway or if the homeowner walked on the sidewalk or street to go around to his driveway to check out the disturbance.

Macomb County prosecutors will decide if the homeowner should face charges or if the evidence collected points to self-defense.

Pending positive identification and family notification, police would only say that they believe the man killed is 35-years-old.