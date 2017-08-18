Solar eclipse 2017: One metro Detroit store taking orders for 1,500 glasses

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Those still looking for solar eclipse viewing glasses in time for Monday are in luck, but need to act fast.

Learning Gizmos, a teacher supply store in Warren, has sold out of its shipment of 500 solar eclipse glasses.

The store is now taking orders over the phone for a shipment of 1,500 glasses coming in Saturday. The glasses are selling for $5.99.

The store is located at 23601 Van Dyke Rd., between 9 and 10 mile. To make your order, please call 586-757-8488.