St. Clair Shores woman turns to social media to return someone's lost presents she found in street

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - Rachel Winter stumbled upon two gifts in her St. Clair Shores neighborhood last night.

“I was driving home yesterday found this one on my street, kept driving,” she says. “In front of my house was the other gift."

She picked up both gifts and read the cards.

"Once I opened the cards felt pretty sure they just needed to go back where they came from," she says.

Rachel says she's been trying to figure out who they belong to ever since.

Now Rachel, who lives on Joy Street, is hoping to find the little gift-givers and their parents, so she could spread a little joy this holiday.

"I just want them to go back the kids who bought them, so the could go back to their parents," she says.