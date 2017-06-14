Michigan investigating allegation of illegal sewage dump at popular carnival

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - State officials are investigating an allegation of illegal sewage dumping in the middle of the night at a popular carnival site from over the weekend. Watch the video above to see photos of the sewage dump, which show a widespread mess.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has talked with the man who witnessed the incident and took pictures at the Gibralter Trade Center in Mount Clemens.

The DEQ has also spoken with the owner of the truck allegedly used in the dumping, Brendel’s Septic Service.

Paul Elliott tells 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner the smell was “totally unbearable.”

He says he saw a tanker truck with hoses extended into the woods on the south side of the parking lot of the Trade Center. He started taking pictures after he realized how big this was and after the truck left.

He says thousands of gallons could have been dumped.

"(They were) dumping all their sewage waste right there," Elliott said. "And it just smelled horrible."

Jay Brendel, owner of the company says he’s been contacted by the DEQ but does not know what happened.

He says Wade Shows, which puts on the carnival, used his tanker for shower drainage for the carnival crew. The carnival was at the trade center for two weeks.

He says if anything was dumped it was by them.

We have contacted the DEQ and Wade Shows, based in Livonia and have not heard back.