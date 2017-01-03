Two more Fraser homes condemned because of sinkhole as preparations continue to get residents home

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two more Fraser homes have been condemned because of that massive sinkhole that formed Christmas Eve morning.

The block has been evacuated since the sinkhole formed, but now two more homes have been condemned.

That's important because there's a plan in place to get families back into the other homes on Eberlein.

The home on the corner of Eberlien and 15 Mile is at the brink of collapse, but Macomb County Public Works says crews have done a good job stabilizing the home and preventing it from being swallowed by the sinkhole.

Meanwhile as crews try to keep it dry underground by pumping water and raw sewage out of the area, plans to get families back into their homes are underway.

7 Action News has learned crews have begun to pave another entry to the street affected.

Right now there is only one way in and one way out and that way blocked by what's being referred to as ground zero of the sinkhole.

Macomb County Public Works says the new entryway should be completed by January 9th.

That means families, with the exception of those living in the three homes that are condemned, should be able to move back home in less than a week.