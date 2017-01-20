Woman chases thief who stole her SUV, wedding ring & more

WARREN, Mihc. (WXYZ) - A woman from Warren is trying to figure out how she will care for her family after a thief stole her belongings and left her without a working vehicle.

“I was sleeping in bed and I heard my truck start,” said Lorie Marra.

She ran out of her house to see a thief taking off in her Dodge Durango. It was filled with items the thief had just taken from her house as she slept.

“Televisions, phones, shoes, jewelry, my wedding ring,” said Lorie as she described some of the items stolen from her house. “My father just passed away with cancer. He got me a necklace right before he died. He took that.”

Her neighbor woke up to the commotion. She and her neighbor then started chasing her stolen SUV.

A short time later police tried to stop her for speeding. She pointed them towards her stolen SUV. They went on a high-speed chase to try to stop the thief. He still didn’t stop until the Durango started smoking near Conant and East Outer Drive in Detroit. He then ran from the vehicle carrying a bag full of Lorie’s belongings. Police did not catch him.

“They do believe he blew the motor because they couldn’t catch him at 90 and when he finally pulled over the whole truck was smoking,” said Lorie. “They had to call the fire department because they thought it was on fire.”

Lori said the theft puts her family in a tough spot. Insurance will not cover the damage to the motor.

“I have a mentally challenged son that is back and forth to the hospital. I have a daughter in school and no way to get her to school. I don’t know what we are going to do right not. I really don’t know,” said Lorie.

Her daughter has set up a fund to raise money for the repair of the Durango. You can help here.

