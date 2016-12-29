WOW cable relocating service lines because of Fraser sinkhole, may cause service disruption

7:50 PM, Dec 28, 2016
(WXYZ) - Customers with WOW cable in Macomb County may see a service disruption because of work related to the Fraser sinkhole.

The company will be relocating their fiber optic lines away from the location and to a more secure position.

The work, which will take place between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning, could disrupt phone, internet and cable service in the east half of Fraser, Clinton Township, Roseville, Harrison Township, St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe Woods and Harper Woods.

 

