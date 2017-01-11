89-year-old man killed in early morning Pontiac house fire

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A family is grieving after an 89-year-old man died in a house fire.

It happened earlier this morning in Pontiac.

There is certainly a lot of speculation right now.

We do know the entire block was without power when the fire broke our earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, the family says their father was a great man, who loved helping others.

Duane Doll says over the weekend - he came to town to visit his father 89-year-old Frank Doll at the home on the 200 block of Draper in Pontiac. But he says he never imagined it would be their last conversation together.

Doll says his father retired from GM after more than 4 decades on the job. He loved helping the community.

Sadly firefighters discovered Frank’s body inside his Pontiac home early this morning after responding to calls the home was on fire.

Waterford Fire Chief John Lyman says right now it’s unclear what started the fire at Doll’s home, but clearly showed sympathy for his family as they showed up to the home they grew up in.

Frank Doll leaves behind 5 children and many heavy hearts. As for his son Duane, he says his family is devastated, but at the same time strong like his pops.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, but neighbors tell me Frank often lit his fireplace.

Neighbors also say the power outages were like brown outs and caused electrical surges in their homes.

