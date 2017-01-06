Business owner hopes for return of $32,000 in dirt bikes stolen from his Holly shop

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Business owner Jeff Plawecki woke Wednesday to find $32,000 dollars in custom dirt bikes had disappeared from his garage while he and his family were sleeping.

The theft isn't covered by Plaweckis insurance and he says one of those bikes was supposed to be a gift for a Marine heading home from Iraq in March.

His surveillance camera was disabled, but not before catching a suspect.

Police don't believe he pulled the theft off alone and Plawecki thinks the team had insider knowledge.

Plawecki’s is tough to find. It's not downtown or near any other retail.

We drove a half-mile, down a dirt road through the woods and ended up at his house, where his small sign can easily be missed.

Posts on Facebook and Craigslist describe the bikes in detail, along with photos of the merchandise and the man caught on camera.

Plawecki is holding on to hope.

