CARE Application Fairs to be held in Rochester Hills & Warren January 11th & 13th

(WXYZ) - The Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) program will hold two events to provide one-on-one support for Consumers Energy customers from across the region who need help applying for utility assistance.

The CARE Application Fairs will take place on the following dates:

· Wednesday, Jan. 11, hosted at the Rochester Area Neighborhood House, 1720 S. Livernois St., Rochester Hills. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Friday, Jan. 13, at Mt. Calvary Community Center, 8129 Packard Ave., Warren. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosted by Urban Benedictine Community Outreach.



No reservation is necessary at either event. CARE staff will serve applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Consumers Energy customers who qualify for the CARE program receive a monthly credit on their bill, assistance with their past-due balance and help with energy efficiency improvements. Applicants must have a Consumers Energy account that is past due and an outstanding balance below $2,000 (a higher balance may be eligible under certain circumstances); income equal or less than 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level; and no past theft or fraud incidents on the account. The account holder or spouse must apply.

Those who attend the CARE Application Fair should bring photo identification; three bi-weekly or five weekly pay stubs; and any information they have on unearned income, including child support, Social Security, cash assistance through the Department of Health and Human Services, or other income.

Those who wish to apply to CARE but can't attend the Application Fair can call (844) 220-6098, email CAREprogram@uwjackson.org, or go online to https://www.consumersenergy.com/content.aspx?id=7386&utm_source=customer&utm_medium=redirect&utm_campaign=care or http://uwjackson.org/care-program/ to print an application.

Interested customers can also request an application and return envelope at any of Consumers Energy's 13 direct payment offices statewide. Find a listing of these offices at https://www.consumersenergy.com/content.aspx?id=7386&utm_source=customer&utm_medium=redirect&utm_campaign=care



