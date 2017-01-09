CARE Application Fairs to be held in Rochester Hills & Warren January 11th & 13th
8:08 AM, Jan 9, 2017
Share Article
(WXYZ) - The Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) program will hold two events to provide one-on-one support for Consumers Energy customers from across the region who need help applying for utility assistance.
The CARE Application Fairs will take place on the following dates:
· Wednesday, Jan. 11, hosted at the Rochester Area Neighborhood House, 1720 S. Livernois St., Rochester Hills. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Friday, Jan. 13, at Mt. Calvary Community Center, 8129 Packard Ave., Warren. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosted by Urban Benedictine Community Outreach.
No reservation is necessary at either event. CARE staff will serve applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Consumers Energy customers who qualify for the CARE program receive a monthly credit on their bill, assistance with their past-due balance and help with energy efficiency improvements. Applicants must have a Consumers Energy account that is past due and an outstanding balance below $2,000 (a higher balance may be eligible under certain circumstances); income equal or less than 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level; and no past theft or fraud incidents on the account. The account holder or spouse must apply.
Those who attend the CARE Application Fair should bring photo identification; three bi-weekly or five weekly pay stubs; and any information they have on unearned income, including child support, Social Security, cash assistance through the Department of Health and Human Services, or other income.