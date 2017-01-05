Drivers concerned about icicles hanging from tunnels along I-696

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - They may look pretty, but icicles hanging from the tunnels along I-696 between Greenfield and Coolidge could be dangerous.

It's something drivers like Craig Wishart have been worrying about lately.

"Driving to and from work, I see the icicles. It's creepy. I'm afraid something will fall off and hurt my car or myself or cause an accident," he says.

Tony Colson says he's used to seeing them every year.

"It's pretty scary. I see them every year in the same spot. You're gambling every time you drive under this. That's what it comes down to," says Colson.

7 Action News reached out to MDOT and we're told crews were out along this stretch of I-696 knocking down the icicles, but others quickly formed because of the existing moisture in the area and the extremely cold temperatures.

MDOT says this has happened in the past, but the extreme cold is making the situation worse.

They say crews will be out every few hours checking to see what has formed and making sure the icicles are knocked down.