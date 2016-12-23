Families in Waterford surprised when Christmas layaway paid off

WATERFORD, Mich. - Christmas wishes came true for some families who shop at Kmart in Waterford on Thursday.

The Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummong teamed up with a program called Pay Away the Layaway to pay off Christmas gifts for several families.

The layaway balances were selected specifically because they were mostly made up of kids toys and gifts.

The Piston’s own Andre Drummond helped hand out the layaway cart loads.

For many of these families, these gifts wouldn’t have made it under the tree otherwise.

"I was going to cancel it out, and just find another way,” said Charnell Clark, a single mother of five.

Clark was crying happy tears as she accepted her cart load from Drummond, tears shared by many.

"I've been paying on it for quite a long time and to find out it's paid off completely,” said Charlotte German tearfully, a mother of three.