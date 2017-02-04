Investigators: Days before we know what sparked Southfield apartment fire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield firefighters continue to work on putting out hot spots overnight at large apartment fire.

It will likely be days before investigators are able to determine the cause.

It started around noon at the Carnegie Park Apartments off 11 Mile, and quickly grew.

At least 18 units were destroyed, with the upper floors collapsing. Thankfully, all of the residents were able to make it out safely.

Investigators tell 7 Action News they can’t begin their work in earnest until there are no more hot spots. They also said the large amount of ice from all the water used to put out the fire will make their job difficult.

The Red Cross assisted 31 people, offering more than $8,000 in aid.

The Red Cross is looking for donations and volunteers after this major incident.