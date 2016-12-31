Local hockey teams rally to help player with Leukemia

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - It's hockey night in Rochester. Tough competition on the ice, but it's nothing compared to the opponent the Gangola family is facing.

15 year-old Joey Gangola, a center-forward for the Rochester Rattlers, is battling leukemia. His teammates and opponents rallied on his behalf, holding a charity game and auction at Onyx ice arena Friday night.

"As soon was Joey was diagnosed back in October they right away wanted to do something," said Karen Gangola, Joey's mother.

Joey's supporters joined together and formed Joey Strong. The charity event included a silent auction and free pizza from the local Little Caesar's.

Everyone involved is determined to see Joey back on the ice. He is grateful for their support.

"It's just overwhelming how much everybody cares and wanting to fight and just help out in anyway," said Joey.

Joey Strong has even gotten the support of Red Wings star Dylan Larkin, who sent a video text to encourage Joey. Red Wings players also paid him a visit at the hospital.

The last few months have been tough.

Joey lost his eyesight to an infection brought on by his treatments.

But through it all-- the family has found love and support on and off the ice.

"Learn to say yes, I need help and thank you. It's hard sometimes," said Karen.