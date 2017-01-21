Local inauguration party celebrates President Donald Trump with Republicans from Oakland and Macomb

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Inauguration celebrations happened all over the country and here in metro Detroit.

The Macomb and Oakland County Republican Parties teamed up to throw a celebration at the American Polish Cultural Center in Troy.

About 300 people turned out for a night of drinks, dinner and dancing.

People in attendance were very excited about what President Donald Trump will do for America.

"It's like Christmas, it's a really good feeling, I think he's going to make a lot of difference for this country and I think a lot of people really need to give him a chance,” said supporter, Sandra Haroutunian.

"It's morning in America again, I'm excited about the possibilities, I'm excited about relations around the world, I think they're going to improve,” said Barbara Harrell.

This was the first time the two counties hosted an inauguration party together and organizers plan to have more events together in the future.