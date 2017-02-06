Man accused of killing childhood friend & hiding body in attic heads to court for jury selection

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jury selection is expected to begin today in the case of a man accused of killing his childhood friend and hiding her body in an attic.



Police say Jordan McClanahan confessed to the murder of 21-year-old Jessica White from Troy.



He's accused of strangling her in April 2016 and hiding her body in the attic of his Hazel Park home.



McClanahan is facing charges that include first degree murder and mutilation of a body.



Jury selection was expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Oakland County Circuit Court.