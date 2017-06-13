New study finds dog owners live healthier lives than others

(WXYZ) - A new study published in BMC Public Health discovered dog owners walk 22 minutes more per day on average than people without dogs.

According to the study, owners of dogs walk 2,760 steps more per day than their non-owner counterparts, and the 22 minutes/day average is enough to pass the national physical activity guideline of 150 minutes per week.

The U.K. study tracked non-dog owners and dog owners using fitness trackers, finding that those walking dogs reached as high as a 3 mile-per-hour pace.