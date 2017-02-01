Novi restaurant owner and wife plead guilty to harboring illegal immigrants killed in house fire

NOVIE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roger Tam and his wife Ada Lei both pleaded guilty to two charges of harboring and conspiracy to harbor illegal immigrants in federal court today.

They will be sentenced in June and could face up to 10 years in prison and property seizure.

A year ago, their Novi home caught fire. Five illegal immigrants living in their basement were killed.

The victims were off the books workers at Tam’s Novi restaurant.