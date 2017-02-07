Novi skier with special needs inspires with determination, spirit

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) - For Hunter Goodman being on the slopes is a miraculous experience.

"Feels like a miracle. He almost didn't live when he was born so this is really awesome. It's really awesome," said Natasha Goodman, Hunter's mother.

The Novi High school sophomore suffers an auto-immune disorder so rare it's un-named and undefined. He gets most of his nutrition from a feeding tube.

For the past two years he has been on the JV ski team. But Monday night he was called up in part so that he could ski with his older brother, a senior on the team.

"He earned it," said Ben Fisher, the team's coach.

Hunter comes down the hill with a guide by his side. But the technique is all Hunter, who has goals beyond the slopes.

"I want to coach kids," he said.

Hunter's advice for future skiiers.

"Enjoy and have fun and do your best."