Police investigating Pontiac toddler's death after getting cold medicine

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - It was a heart breaking Friday morning at a house on West Colgate in Pontiac.

Investigators say a two-year-girl died, after her mother found her unconscious and not breathing at 12:25 am Friday.

She told them she gave her daughter over the counter medicine like Benadryl and Ibuprofen without calling the doctor.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there were no signs of trauma to the toddler, and her dad says she has never had health issues.

The two-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now waiting for toxicology test results to come back.

There were other children inside the house. Child Protective Services has been called to conduct its own investigation.

