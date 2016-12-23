Police release picture of suspect in robbery and sexual assault of Pontiac laundry employee

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Department has released a picture of a man wanted in connection with the robbery and sexual assault of an employee at the Baldwin Coin Laundry.

It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The woman said a customer was in the store while she was cleaning, when a man knocked on the locked door. She told him that man he could not come in unless he had clothing to wash.

Police say the man told her he had a coat to wash, so she let him inside and the man sat down at a table.

The employee told the man he could not stay unless he had clothes to wash.

He replied his mother was bringing the clothing.

The employee then continued cleaning, and the man walked up behind her with his hand in his coat pocket and said he had a gun. He then ordered her to give him the money in the cash register.

Police say the man then order the victim to the back room, where he punched her and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to give deputies a description, and told them he ran away to the north on Baldwin.

A K-9 was brought to the scene and tracked the suspect for a considerable distance, but lost the scent.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as African American, between 5'10" and 6' tall, with a thin build. He is believed to be around 20-years-old.

He was wearing dark shoes, blue jeans, a red or orange shirt, a brown leather coat and a dark knit hat with orange and white stripes.

Anyone with information about who he is is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.