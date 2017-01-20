Police: Two arrested after drug deal leads to murder in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two men are facing charges after police say they shot and killed a man during a drug deal.



Tyler Allen, an 18-year-old man from Detroit, and Jalen Smith, an 18-year-old man from Southfield, were arraigned on murder and armed robbery charges Thursday.



Police say Allen and Smith killed 21-year-old Joshua Harris from Southfield Sunday night.



Harris' body was found inside a car at the Kingswood Place Condominiums near Evergreen and 12 Mile.



Police say Harris and another man had met Allen and Smith to sell them marijuana.



Both Allen and Smith are due back in court January 30th.