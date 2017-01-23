Popular Royal Oak parking lot to close on Monday, January 23rd

The city-owned surface parking lot along Second Street between Center Street and Washington Avenue in Royal Oak will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 23 to begin preparing the site for the construction of a 521-space parking structure.

Construction is scheduled to start the last week of January. The project is expected to be completed by end of the calendar year.

The construction project will also result in temporary closures of sidewalks and roadways. Visitors to the post office and surrounding businesses are encouraged to park in the Center Street parking deck where parking is free for two hours if you arrive before 5 p.m.

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) -