Rochester named best place to raise a family in metro Detroit by WalletHub

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The best place to raise a family in Michigan is right here in Metro Detroit. WalletHub ranked Rochester number one.

Mayor Cathy Daldin moved there nearly 30 years ago for that reason.

"Picked Rochester just because I thought it was a great place to raise our children," the mayor said. "Great schools, great downtown, parks, trails, lot of amenities for children."

Those are the things that were considered in the rankings.

WalletHub ranked Michigan towns by family life and fun, education, health, safety and affordability, something the mayor has her eye on.

"We are really looking to try to expand the market from $250,000 to $350,000 homes, to bring in small families starter homes."

The mayor says family friendly events like the holiday lights and the fire and ice festival also attracts many people.

Daldin says this town has something for everybody.

She explained, "It's that small town feel, but we are surrounded by so many wonderful amenities, a hospital, school district, shopping."

This Rochester resident and business owner agrees Marion Tonkin agrees.

"I'm not surprised, this is a fantastic place," he said. "For us, this is small town America and that's for families. It's wonderful."