Rochester protesters say building owner tried to hit them with his car at Senator's office building

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Several demonstrators have filed police reports against a Rochester man who they claim tried to run them over with his car during a protest at the Rochester office of Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

About 50 demonstrators were in a parking lot when they said Vito Pampolona, a real estate developer who owns the building, showed a reckless disregard for their safety while pulling into a parking space.

"He pulled in at an inappropriate speed. At least 20 miles an hour, maybe more," said protester Bruce Fealk.

Several protesters pulled out their cell phones to record the confrontation that happened after Pampolona had gotten out of the car.

"You almost ran people over! You almost ran people over! What's the matter with you?," they shouted.

Pampolona offered no defense against the allegation and no apology.

"He even said that he wished, something along the lines that he wished he had killed us," Fealk said.

Pampolona refused to comment when reached at his stately Rochester home; a 'Vietnam Veteran's for Trump' sign in front of the house.

"I was shocked, but he seemed to be okay with the idea that had he hit one of us and hurt us that would have been okay by him," Fealk said.