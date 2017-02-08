Royal Oak firefighters douse flames caused by accident at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Flames broke out at a suburban gas station, prompting an evacuation and emergency response.

The fire broke out a gas pump, and immediately a worker called 911. Firefighters arrived within a couple minutes.

It happened at the BP gas station at 11 Mile and i-75 in Royal Oak.

Witnesses say a woman stopping for gas accidentally backed into a pump at about 7:30 pm.

Cell phone pictures show what happened moments after things turned dangerous.

The gas station manager Ali Dakroub says the driver stuck around and waited for emergency responders including police.

With a potentially disastrous scenario unfolding, brave firefighters doused the flames and got things under control.

Ali says the pump will be replaced soon, but above all he's thankful no one was hurt.

Great work by Royal Oak firefighters for getting here so quickly. They are truly heroes.