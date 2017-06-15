Shelter volunteers eager to find home for dog that has been in kennel for 2 years

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) - He's one of man's best friends, but the mixed breed dog named "Bear" just can't catch a break. So, after one potential adopter failed to even show up, Bear continues to sit in the kennel where he's been for two years.

And while volunteers with the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (D.A.W.G.) say Bear is good with children and loves belly rubs, he has to be an only pet in a home with a fenced yard because he doesn't like other dogs and likes to chase smaller animals.

A heartbreaking picture of Bear sitting all alone in his kennel recently went viral after no one picked him during a large statewide adoption fair.

Kelley LaBonty who heads up the non-profit rescue that has a shelter in Romeo says it's important that Bear be placed in the right home because "we don't want to set him up to fail."

Watch the video to see more of Bear. And click here to find out more about adopting Bear and making him a part of your family or you can find the Detroit Animal Welfare Group on Facebook and inquire there.