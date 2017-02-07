Special needs student continues to amaze, earns varsity ski team start

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you met Hunter Goodman on a ski hill you might not think anything was out of the norm.

The sophomore Novi High School student cuts through the snow like any other member of the school’s ski team. In fact, he does a lot of things like any other kid on the team but the fact is, his differences make his story all the more inspiring.

“I’m coming for you!” said Goodman, when asked what he wants the other competitors to know about him when he lines up for Monday night’s giant slalom race.

Those are bold words for a teen who is performing in his first-ever varsity race. Then again, it’s hard to not take him seriously when you know how hard he’s fought to be on the ski team, let alone a budding star.

Goodman was born with a genetic syndrome. He has significant learning problems, and he’s affected physically too; however, none of that has ever held him back. If anything, it’s driven him to work harder.

“I’d say the effort he’s put in just to get here is a lot greater than most people,” said Mitch Goodman, a top-10 statewide skier who happens to be Hunter’s brother. “I’d say he should be really proud with where he is at tonight.”

The Goodman brothers practically grew up on ski hills. Their family is originally from Colorado, and skiing has always been a family event. When Mitch Goodman got into high school he began skiing competitively. Hunter, who always skied with his brother, didn’t want to be left behind.

“It’s good to be on the hill,” said Hunter Goodman. “The hard thing is you have to practice so much to be good.”

Hunter Goodman has been a part of the Novi HS ski team since he was a freshman. A paraprofessional from his school has worked with him on and off the ski hills to help him out. The school and his teammates have welcomed him with open arms, but until now he’s never skied with the varsity team.

Hunter said he was excited, but his brother may have been even more excited.

“I’ve been watching the clock,” said Mitch Goodman. “Oh, it goes so slow when you’re excited! I can’t wait for tonight to come around.”

When the time comes for Hunter Goodman to ski down the hill and compete on Monday night, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen. His brother notes that the finish isn’t what matters. What matters most is that Goodman has paid his dues, and that he’s earned his place on the team.

You get the feeling Hunter has no plans to stop at a single event. He knows his brother is one of the top skiers in the state, but he said he’s gunning for him when they compete Monday night.

“I finally get to race against him,” said Hunter Goodman. “I’m going to win.”

“I’d love that,” replied his brother.