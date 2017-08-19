Suspect sought in Orion Township home invasion, assault of 17-year-old girl

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A home invasion and assault has put neighbors on Morgan Street in Orion Township on edge.

Morgan Street is about a mile long. There are no street lights and the homes are a ways back from the road.

The incident happened late at night, when it’s literally pitch black, unfortunately making easy for this intruder to get away.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says that late Wednesday night the 17-year-old was bathing when someone broke into the home, grabbed the girl out of the tub, dragged her into the living room and then forced her on the couch.

We’re told the man tried to take his pants off.

That’s when the girl kicked the attacker in the stomach. Detectives say the dogs began to bark at the intruder.

He then ran out the door and headed west on Morgan. The news has sent shockwaves throughout this community.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a white male said to be in his 40s, muscular build, 5’11” to six feet tall, dark eyebrows, wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, with a tan colored cloth over his face.

The sheriff’s department says they do have a person of interest they’d like to speak to. They are not releasing any names.

If you’ve seen anything call police.